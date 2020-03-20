Minot State courses to move online for remainder of 2020 Spring semester

Minot State University will delivery course instruction remotely via technology for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester, according to university president Dr. Steven Shirley.

Shirley said classes will resume online as scheduled on Tues., March 24, and continue in an online/distant format for the remainder of the semester.

There will be no more face-to-face classes this spring.

The university will be sending out more information in the coming days, including details for students at residence halls, as well as what the university decides with regards to the commencement ceremony in May.

More information can be found on the university’s COVID-19 website: https://www.minotstateu.edu/health/covid-19/