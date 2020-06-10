Minot State begins planning for Fall semester amid COVID-19 era

Faculty and staff at Minot State University are crafting a hybrid plan of in-person and online classes for the fall.

After a summer of only online classes, some discipline courses may continue to be offered online, while still allowing students to get the hands-on learning experience they need.

While university leadership has made no official announcements yet, faculty expect to use their experiences with online-only teaching to move forward.

“I think we've learned that we can provide online education to our students. And I believe that as a campus community that we've grown. And that in certain cases in certain disciplines it works well,” said Kevin Harmon, Vice President for Student Affairs.

Leadership with the university is also taking into account following social distancing protocols, providing masks to students, and special considerations for students and faculty who may be most at risk.

The first official day of class is August 24.

