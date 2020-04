Minot State is mourning the passing of longtime athletic director, coach, professor, and alumnus Wes Luther.

Luther coached track & field and basketball beginning in the 1960s. He served as athletic director from 1976 until his retirement in 1991.

He was a charter member of the Minot State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1980, and received the MSU Alumni Association's Golden Award in 2010.

Luther was 90 years old. Arrangements are pending.