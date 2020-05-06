Minot State University to hold virtual celebration for 2020 grads

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Minot State University will not be hosting a spring graduation ceremony this year.

Instead, the university will be hosting a week-long virtual celebration for graduates.

It will take place during finals week between May 11 to the 15, with online and social media activities planned for each day.

More than 500 students will be graduating this spring.

MSU Director of Marketing Teresa Loftesnes said she hopes the students look forward to what's planned.

“I think they're going to be ecstatic, I really do and I think their families are going to be happy that their student wasn't forgotten. That we remembered them. And doing it each day next week I think will help add a little bit of fun because it will be finals week,” said Loftesnes.

Minot State is also planning to hold a special graduation ceremony during the Fall.

