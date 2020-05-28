Minot State University offers virtual admissions appointments for 2020-21 year

Minot State University is moving forward to the new school year by giving perspective students the help they need virtually while travel may be limited due to COVID-19.

Virtual admissions appointments provide personal meeting on a web based format, with an admissions counselor to answer questions about the school.

Sessions are held weekdays on from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., and can be scheduled online here: https://www.minotstateu.edu/enroll/visit.shtml

Counselors from the university say it's good to be able to adapt to continue to serve students.

“Of course you love to have students sitting across the desk form you, and sharing their excitement with them and their family members or whoever their guests may be, but in times like this we have to do things as safe as possible or course for all parties involved I should say,” said MSU Admissions Counselor Sal Rodriguez.

The online sessions are similar to face to face campus visits which will resume June 1.

