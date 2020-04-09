Minot State University cancels 2020 spring commencement

Minot State University has canceled its 2020 spring commencement ceremony set for Fri., May 15, in light of the current pandemic.

The decision was announced in a memo to MSU students March 29.

The university canceled or postponed all large-scale, on-campus events through the end of the semester.

A spokesperson for the university says they graduate roughly 600-650 students each spring.

Students are currently finishing the spring semester online, and summer courses will also be conducted through distance learning.

Minot State has been conducting commencement ceremonies since 1914, and this would have been the university’s 106th ceremony.

Several other colleges and universities in North Dakota have made similar decisions to cancel their spring graduation ceremonies.

Here is the statement regarding the cancellation of the 2020 spring commencement from Dr. Steven Shirley:

“Unfortunately, we had to make the very difficult decision that it will not be practical or realistic to plan for a May Commencement ceremony at the MSU Dome. Our graduating seniors and graduate students have my deepest apologies as we find ourselves in this situation. Your final semester is supposed to be a special one, full of opportunities to connect with classmates and celebrate each other’s achievements. There is no bigger symbol of that achievement than Commencement, so it is most disappointing to have the semester end in this manner. Please know we are working through various options to find alternative ways of celebrating our graduates. We are aware of the current petition requesting a ceremony next fall. All options are on the table right now and we will continue exploring the best way to appropriately recognize our graduates, but please know there will not be a traditional Graduation Ceremony in May.”

A link providing details to the university’s ongoing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic is attached to this story.

