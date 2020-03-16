Minot State University cancellations due to COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University has canceled or postponed large-scale, on-campus events effective immediately through April 6. Individual events beyond the April 6 date will make a determination to change their schedule on a per-event basis.
Cancellations with postponed dates in parentheses:
· March 16: Science Olympiad
· March 17: Spring Potluck
· March 17-20: Campus Visits
· March 19-20: HOSA 2020 Spring Leadership Conference
· March 19-20: Sodexo dining services, regular hours will resume March 23
· March 20: Kids Day at the Wellness Center
· March 24-25: 31st annual Spring Honor Dane & Powwow Celebration
· March 24 & 26: Conversations with Colleagues
· March 25-26: Student Government Association elections (postponed, date TBA)
· March 27: NSSHLA Conference (postponed until Oct. 2)
· March 27: Spring Fashion Show (postponed, date TBA)
· March 30: Occupational Wellbeing: Financial Wellness (postponed until April, date TBA)
· March 31-April 1: MSU Career Fairs
· April 4: Preview Day
· April 7: No Excuse for Abuse Red Run
· April 23: Take Back the Night
MSU will update future changes to its schedule on its COVID-19 WEBSITE.