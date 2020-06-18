Minot State Pride club planning events for September

It is national LGBTQ Pride month, but students at Minot State University say they may have to wait to celebrate.

According to the campus's Pride club president, they will hold a week- long celebration from September 21-26.

The celebration will include a drag show bingo night, in addition to virtual games and activities.

They delayed festivities in June since many students are not on campus due to summer and COVID-19, but say it is still important to remember why we celebrate this month.

“We have come so far from, what was happening then. We want to continue celebrating because we have made steps for the future,” said Fehr-Dallolio.

Fehr-Dallolio is also organizing a walk through Oak Park June 28 to commemorate the Stonewall riots.

