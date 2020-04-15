Minot Starbucks, community come together to donate coffee to the front lines

Starbucks on Broadway in Minot brought in 320 pounds of coffee for first responders and front-line workers.

The Coffee Drive started on Monday, with the Minot community donating 100 pounds as an original goal.

“It really boils down to a simple thank you, and we've got a lot of people who are putting their lives out there and as a community it's kind of our job to support that as well,” said Kristi Rosselli, manager.

Pick-up for the responders and workers will take place on Monday. Starbucks is giving all of them a free tall iced or hot coffee throughout the COVID-19 crisis.