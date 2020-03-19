Minot Shrine Club cancels Northwest Shrine Circus

The Minot Shrine Club cancelled the 2020 Northwest Shrine Circus Thursday due to COVID-19. Plans are being made for the event to return in 2021

The club cited concerns over the fact that the circus is a large event that spans several days, which would have taken place from May 7-9.

The event sees many volunteers, circus staff, and guests descend on All Seaons Arena for the festivities.

The Minot Club has been communicating with regional chapters that have chosen to either cancel or postpone to the fall, and the Magic City's chapter elected to cancel.

Refund information can be found at the Minot Shriners' web site.

