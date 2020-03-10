Minot Republicans caucus for President Trump

Minot area Republicans turned out at the Grand Hotel to cast their vote for the incumbent President Donald Trump.

The Republican Caucus took place from 5 to 8 this evening allowing party supporters to fill out a ballot for the upcoming election.

Voters from different districts came together to socialize, and to learn more about other Republican candidates.

One voter, Jeff Miller, says having a place to show support is important for party members.

"I think there's people that are a little gun shy about supporting him. But they can come here to this caucus and visit with lots of other trump supporters and everybody's on the same ticket,” said Miller.

Party Members at the caucus say they hope their support of President Trump leads to four more years in office.