Minot Public Schools to offer brown-bag lunches at certain locations

Minot Public Schools to offer brown-bag meal services beginning Tuesday at six campus locations, in an effort to ensure students have access to meals during the closure period, according to district Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

The meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at: Longfellow, Magic City Campus, Washington, Sunnyside, Perkett, and Roosevelt.

The meal will include lunch for the day and a breakfast for the next morning.

Parents will be able to pick up meals at the main entrance of the school and will not have to leave their vehicle.

The meals are at no cost and are available to all MPS students and adults with disabilities.

The district will begin delivering meals to specific areas of the community.

During the week, teachers are preparing lesson plans and activities so education can continue if school closures are extended.

The high school prom has been rescheduled for May 9.

