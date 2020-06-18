Minot Public Schools releases 2020-21 schedule

The Minot Public School District has released its calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

The school year begins Thurs., Aug. 20, 2020, and ends Tue., May 25, 2021, assuming no late days are needed.

The winter break runs from Dec. 22, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021.

The schedule includes two parent/teacher comp days, and eight 1:15 p.m. early release days.

Graduation would take place Sun., May 30, at the Minot State University Dome at 2 p.m.

This past year, the district held its graduation ceremony at the North Dakota State Fair grandstand due to COVID-19 concerns.

You can find the full calendar in the link attached to this story.

On the Evening Report, KMOT will speak with the district superintendent on how they are navigating COVID-19 while planning for the fall.