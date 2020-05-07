Minot Public Schools inching closer to graduation ceremony plan

The Minot Public School district is considering two outdoor options for a 2020 commencement ceremony, according to School Board President Jim Rostad.

The board discussed their options at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Rostad said district leadership is considering either the football field at Duane Carlson Stadium or the grandstand at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds for the ceremony.

He said a poll of students indicated they wanted an option where they could celebrate the occasion together, while practicing social distancing guidelines.

The district would set aside a three-day window for the ceremony to take place, in the event one day has inclement weather.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer and Assistant Superintendent Kim Slotsve, along with Magic City Principal Dr. Scott Faul, will settle on a final decision before sending it to the board for approval, according to Rostad.

The district has roughly 450 students graduating this year.

Rostad said they will likely make a decision by Friday.

