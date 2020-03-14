Minot Public Schools communicating with families, staff on COVID-19 response

Minot Public School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer sent a detailed letter to its student families, educators, and staff Friday, detailing the district's response to COVID-19.

The message was sent out shortly before a state press conference Friday afternoon, where state officials said all K-12 schools will remain open, for now.

In the letter, Vollmer said he and district leadership are communicating daily with state leaders, including the North Dakota Department of Health, the Governor’s office, and First District Health Unit.

He said the district is taking steps to prevent or diminish the impact of the virus, including the cancellation of district-sponsored out-of-state travel for students, faculty, and staff.

Vollmer said the district has been working on cleaning and disinfecting all of its facilities, and continue to encourage healthy habits, including keeping students home when they are sick.

At the Friday press conference, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the only times schools would close is if there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school, or if “community spread” is identified in the community.

The schools would be closed for 72 hours for one confirmed case in the school, and 14 days for two or more cases.

Vollmer said the district plans to remain transparent with families, while avoiding confusing the public with information that is repetitive.

The district will continue to closely monitor the situation.

You can find the letter and other resources in the link attached to this story.

