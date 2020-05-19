Minot Public School leaders address summer session protocols

Summer school will go on this year for Minot Public Schools.

District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said the schools will take a number of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including spacing out desks, staggering student rest room breaks, and checking for symptoms of staff and students.

“All students will be scanned for temperature and symptoms before entering our buildings. Masks will be required of staff and students, again, when social distancing is not possible. We will be taking daily attendance. A diagnosis of COVID-19 will result in transition into that distance learning model,” said Vollmer.

Elementary summer classes begin July 13, while middle and high school summer classes start June 8.

Summer sessions will be conducted in a model that blends in-person learning and distance learning.

As for fall semester, Vollmer says no decisions have been made as of yet.

“The big question I get all the time is what is the fall going to look like, and I have absolutely no idea, but we will be planning our summer to make sure that we are addressing the issues of what school might look like,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer said Minot Public School will continue to follow the state superintendent guidelines next academic school year.

