Minot Public Library to reopen Monday

After closing its doors to the public for nearly three full months, the Minot Public Library announced that it will reopen Monday.

The building will have temporary hours Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

They ask anyone 16 or under to be with an adult at all times and should limit visits to evening hours.

Only 50 people will be allowed in at a time.

Your News Leader spoke to Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson about the changes.

"We will have someone at the door who's keeping track and also answering questions and explaining any of the changes to people as they come in," said Anderson.

Anderson said that they will deep clean the building before they open and during afternoon and evening hours.

