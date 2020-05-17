Minot Public Library exterior renovations during COVID-19 closure

The Minot Public Library is going through some cosmetic changes while the building is closed due to COVID-19.

Construction crews are making improvements to the outside of the library.

The library's board has planned updates for a few years and budgeted more than 384 thousand dollars for exterior work.

Library Board of Trustees President Alan VanDelinder said it's the most responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

"We know that the taxpayers own that building. Eventually it requires maintenance. It's cheaper to maintain buildings than it is to let them get too far into disrepair because then it costs a lot more," said VanDelinder.

The library was built in 1966. VanDelinder said that plans were scheduled to begin in the spring and have continued despite having to close.