Minot Police work to refute rumors of protesters traveling to the city

The Minot Police Department took a moment Sunday night to dispel rumors going around social media of protesters from other demonstrations traveling to, or being bused, to Minot.

In a statement on its Facebook page around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, the department said it had received multiple concerns regarding potential protesters not from the community, "intending to cause fear and/or destruction."

The department said they have monitored concerns throughout the day and "have not verified any accuracy to those reports at this time."

Chief John Klug told Your News Leader the police would advise if they had to respond to any signs of unrest.

Earlier in the day, a group of a few hundred citizens gathered at Oak Park to hold a peaceful demonstration in honor of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter moment.