Minot Police taking precautions after positive COVID-19 case

Tuesday we told you that a Minot Police Officer tested positive for COVID-19.

Police tell us they are taking extra precautions to protect their officers when responding to calls.

The department is using a supply of personal protective equipment including face masks, rubber gloves, and anti-bacterial wipes for squad cars and high contact-items.

Dispatchers have begun asking COVID-19 related questions when answering calls and sending first responders.

Chief John Klug says the department contacted First District Health Unit and has been working with them to narrow down who may have been exposed.

"We discussed any potential contact that might have taken place. And together, we were able to come up with a list of people we felt confident would have the most likely chance of exposure. And based on that, they were sent home to isolate for the 14 days,” Klug said.

Klug also says the department did not suffer a large loss in staff and can continue services as normal.