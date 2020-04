Minot Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing two-year-old child.

Police say Kevin Hochsprung was last seen at his home on Valley St around 08:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Kevin is three feet tall and 30 lbs, with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kevin was wearing a blue and green Monsters, Inc. shirt and a diaper.

Multiple agencies are in the area looking for Kevin.

Call 9-1-1 or (701) 852-0111 if you've seen him or have any information.

PD Case #20-11666