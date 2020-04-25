Minot Police investigating fatal shooting

UPDATE: Minot Police are investigating an early-morning fatal shooting on the city's northwest side.

Investigators say Central Dispatch received a call around 1:45 a.m. Saturday from a 29-year-old northwest Minot resident who said he had shot an unknown man who entered his home and threatened him.

Responding officers located a deceased man inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are not releasing the identities of those involved or the location of the incident at this time.

There is no presumed risk to the public.

