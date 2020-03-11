Minot Police honor 2019 employee, officer of the year

The Minot Police Department has named its officer and employee of the year.

Sgt. Josh Noyes earned the 2019 Officer of the Year award, and Ashley Olson earned the 2019 Employee of the Year honor.

Noyes was recently promoted from Master Officer to Sergeant, and Olson serves as the administrative clerk assigned to the records department.

Master Officer Mikali Talbott, Master Officer Kevin Cory, and Senior Officer Roman Wilkerson also received recognition for their recent promotion in rank.

Photo: Minot Police Department Facebook