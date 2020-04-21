Minot Police address uptick in drug overdoses, deaths

Minot Police Chief John Klug spoke publicly Tuesday about law enforcement's investigations into a spike in drug overdoses and deaths.

As of Monday, police say they have responded to 31 overdoses since the beginning of the year, and 6 of the victims lost their lives.

They say the increase in use and overdoses is due to suspected heroin and fentanyl-laced heroin. \

Residents can call 211 for the Community Resources Helpline or the 24-hour Emergency Crisis Line at (701) 857-8500.

Chief of police John Klug says the police are targeting drug dealers as not to discourage users from seeking help.

"We are going after dealers and that's our goal, if we can track down who delivered any narcotics that resulted in a death, we will do everything in our power to hold them responsible for that," Klug said.

Police also say calls to the emergency crisis line are confidential and do not involve law enforcement.

