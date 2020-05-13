Minot Parks director talks approach to summer season

Summer activities in Minot parks will look a little different this season.

This week the Minot Park District executive director told the public that all summer programs will not be canceled.

Registration will continue through May 15 for activities like art and fitness classes.

Programs will still adhere to social distancing policies and give participants six-foot distancing rules.

"We will be able to accommodate everyone and keep people spread out and still have something for the kids to do this summer,” said Ron Merritt.

Merritt said they are also considering an additional summer session.

Merritt said that scholarships for the activities are available without questions to families in financial need.

