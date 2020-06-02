Minot Papa John's to hold fundraiser Wednesday for family of Michael Fenner

The Papa John’s pizzeria in Minot is holding a fundraiser Wed., June 3, for the family of Michael Fenner, the 18-year-old from Minot killed in a hit-and-run May 20.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, 100% of profits from sales Wednesday will be donated to the Fenner family to assist with funeral and other costs.

Extra donations will also be welcome at the store on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old juvenile turned themselves in, in connection with the incident. The case is being handled in juvenile court.

