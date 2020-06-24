Minot PD sees rise in vehicle burglaries, firearm thefts

Minot Police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from vehicles, such as firearms, after seeing a recent uptick in auto burglaries and firearms stolen from them.

Police said leaving firearms in a vehicle is a tempting target for would-be thieves, and encourage residents to not leave them in their vehicle.

If you cannot remove valuables, such as firearms, police suggest you hide them from view.

Citizens should also keep on hand photos and serial numbers of high-value items to help track down stolen items.

