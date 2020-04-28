Minot Officer who tested positive for COVID-19 to return to work

The Minot Police Officer who tested positive for COVID-19 last month has recovered and will return to the job next week.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma made the announcement at the weekly COVID-19 joint press conference Tuesday.

The city announced March 31 that the officer, whose identity was not released, tested positive after coming down with symptoms.

The officer immediately went into self-quarantine after diagnosis. At the time, a few city staff members were isolated as a precautionary measure, though they did not show symptoms.

The city continues to advise the public to notify Central Dispatch and responders to calls if someone has been diagnosed for COVID-19, is showing symptoms of the illness, or has come in contact with someone who traveled recently, so responders can protect themselves accordingly.