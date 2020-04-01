Minot Meals on Wheels continues amid COVID-19

In a time when our elders are most at risk, one Minot organization is continuing its mission to care for them.

The Minot Commission on Aging is continuing to support elderly members of the community despite limitations set by COVID-19.

As a response to the outbreak, the commission has had to shut down congregate sites at all 28 locations across seven counties. However, Executive Director Roger Reich says Meals on Wheels continues to operate.

“We decided that, as long as that we're able to meet the needs of our senior population in our seven county area in Minot especially, we would continue to provide hot meals,” said Reich.

The Parker Senior Center is still serving meals five days a week with frozen meals available for weekends.

The Parker Senior Center in Minot is offering take-and-go meals and home delivery, hot and frozen meals are available. You must be 60 years old or older to qualify for the program.

You can also apply by calling the office at (701) 852-7561- or by registering at www.minot.coa.com.

“It's important for them to still get a hot meal and some are still able to come in and do that. And the ones that aren't able or would rather stay at home we can put on our home delivered meal routes so that they can still get a hot meal during this crisis,” Reich said.

Delivery bags are also being cleaned twice a day to lower the risk of spreading germs to seniors.

Most people who register for Meals on Wheels are added to a delivery route the next day. The program a has also partnered with more than 15 restaurants to serve those in rural areas.