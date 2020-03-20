Minot Library cancels all programing amidst social distance advisories

The Minot Public Library started offering a drive up service for people to check out books, movies and other activities, but after only a few days they shut it down.

The Library director, Janet Anderson, said the demand for service, along with CDC advice to cut down on staff, forced them to cancel the program after only four days.

The library also announced it will stop all programming until at least April 6, but they will offer online story times with authors, and virtual activities.

