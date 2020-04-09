Minot International Airport sees 40-percent drop in passengers

Airports across North Dakota are experiencing a severe decline in passengers due to travel concerns related to COVID-19.

This is after seeing more than a 10 percent increase in passengers at the beginning of the year.

Minot International Airport has seen more than a 40-percent drop in passengers from the same time last year. They are also seeing a reduction in flights coming in and out of the airport.

The airport is still fully operational but has decided to close its long term parking.

According to Minot International Airport Director Rick Feltner, a main concern for the airport is the loss in revenue usually earned from passengers.

“It is a big concern for us because there is a lot of revenue that's tied to the number of passengers and the number of flights here. Landing fees, parking, rental cars the revenue from the restaurant the sale of fuel to airplanes, all of those things are affected by this slow down," Feltner said.

Airports are expected to continue to maintain minimal service to communities thanks to eventual aid they will receive from CARES stimulus package.