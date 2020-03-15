Minot Hockey Boosters offering meals for kids this week

The Minot Hockey Boosters will be offering free lunch to school-aged kids Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of Maysa Arena.

The group announced the move on Facebook Friday night, following the governor and state superintendent's press conference, where they announced that K-12 school would be cancelled for the week.

They will be bringing food to vehicles, and no food will be picked up inside the arena.

You can Facebook message the group or text any of the following numbers when you arrive: 701-389-0140, 701-240-1542 or 701-340-4878.

The boosters will have taco in a bag, hamburgers, and hot dogs available.

