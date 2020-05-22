Minot High graduation set up at State Fair grandstand along Smart Restart guidelines

Leadership with Minot High School said they worked hard to make sure this year's commencement was safe for both students and faculty by following the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines for graduations.

"The office staff called each and every graduate to decide if they were going to walk, and then also if they wanted one or two tickets," said Ellen Jebens, senior class advisor for Minot High School.

Ellen Jebens helps organize graduation each year, but she said this year's prep was different in many ways.

"Normally we are indoors, and the students have an assigned chair, and they sit in those. This year we are outside and we have cones,” said Jebens.

Jebens said teachers and staff put out more than 1000 cones to direct graduates and their families where to stand, in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“Each one is numbered and labeled with their name. So when they come tonight, they are actually going to have a spot to stand on so we know we are keeping them a safe distance a part,” said Jebens.

Staff also put out 400 diplomas for graduates to take themselves in order to keep the ceremony contactless. Principal Scott Faul said although he won't shake hands this year, It means a lot to be able to celebrate students with a ceremony.

“To be able to get together, sort of speak, is important, and it's important to our graduates. It's important to our families to be able to celebrate, and it's important to our staff and our school,” said Faul.

Working to give graduates a safe and healthy send-off.