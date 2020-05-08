Minot High graduation set for State Fairgrounds grandstands

The Minot Public School District will hold its 2020 commencement ceremony at the grandstand at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds on one of three days later this month, according to school board President Jim Rostad.

The graduation will take place on either May 21, 22, or 23, at 7 p.m. School district leaders set aside a three-day window in the event of inclement weather.

The district will settle on a final date on May 18.

Only two guests will be allowed per graduate.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer says the plan meets the requirements of the ND Smart Restart plan, and they’ve consulted with local healthcare providers.

The plans are subject to change if the community were to see a spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

