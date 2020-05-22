Minot High celebrates 2020 graduation at State Fair grandstand

The Minot High class of 2020 got to celebrate the end of their high school careers by walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.

The ceremony took place at the state fair ground in the Grandstand.

More than 400 students and two guests each got to celebrate in the traditional pomp and circumstance while also following social distancing guidelines.

Students say they are grateful to be able to share the experience with their classmates after an eventful year due to COVID-19.

"[Friday] we're gathered to graduate and we're really fortunate to have this opportunity because not a lot of states get this so, we're really very lucky to graduate today," said Student Speaker Emerson Weeks.

“Being abruptly stopped in the middle of our senior year was really hard and this is kind of the ending of it all. So it was really nice to get a chance to see everyone again," said Student Speaker Quaid Frantsvog

The ceremony also acknowledged missing classmate Michael Fenner who passed away just two days before graduation.