Minot High School has canceled its 2020 prom scheduled for May 9.

School administration sent out the following statement to students and their parents/guardians:

“Due to safety concerns that center around Covid 19, Minot High School will be canceling prom scheduled for May 9, 2020. We are living in unprecedented times and considering the risk factors associated with prom, we believe this is not a risk we are willing to take at this time. We miss our students and the thought of not being able to celebrate this event with you is surely not our desire. We know we will get through this time of uncertainty and be better for going through this trial. Our sincere hope is that you are well and are staying healthy!”

Dr. Scott Faul, principal of Magic City Campus, area businesses that assist with putting on prom are being notified as well.

