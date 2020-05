The Minot High School Class of 2020 will celebrate its 2020 commencement ceremony, Fri., May 22, at 7 p.m. at the grandstand of the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

That’s according to Kim Slotsve, the Assistant Superintendent of Minot Public Schools.

Graduates are allowed to bring up to two guests.

Slotsve said tickets have already gone out to families, and seating is assigned based on spacing and distancing guidelines.