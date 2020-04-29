Minot High School considering alternative graduation

Minot High School student’s graduation plans could change due to social distancing advisories from the state.

The event is still scheduled to take place May 24 at 2:00 p.m. at the MSU Dome.

But, in light of the current pandemic and social distancing guidelines, school officials say they are considering other options such as Duane Carlson Stadium or a parade-style event.

At least 400 students will be graduating this year.

“Since COVID-19 wide pandemic has started we have really stressed, and been very responsive in trying to keep our students and staff safe and in doing so we have been doing online learning so that is not going to change when we consider graduation plans,” said Scott Faul, Minot High School Magic City Campus principal.

At least 5,000 people on average attend Minot High School's graduation every year.

