Minot Fireworks Association reaches minimum fundraising goal for July 4th show

Organizers with Minot’s July 4th fireworks show say they have reached a critical fundraising level in order for the event to go on this year.

The Minot Fireworks Association has reached its $10,000 goal, due to a combination of small and large donations, including a donation from a former Minoter currently living in Texas, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

Adam Dyess with the association said they will continue to fundraise on GoFundMe to reach its goal of $13,000 to put on the show.

The fireworks will go on after the July 4th races at the Nodak Speedway.

The event also needs volunteers, and if you’re interested you can message them on Facebook.

