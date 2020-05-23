Minot Fireworks Association fundraising for this year's show

The Minot Fireworks Association has begun fundraising for this year's show and are asking for contributions from the community.

The association started a GoFundMe for this year's 4th of July show to reach the goal of $13,000 by June first to give volunteers time to plan and organize the show.

Members say they also have a backup plan to maintain social distancing guidelines by having people watch from their cars.

“For social distancing to have everybody be able to view the event from their car. We'd broadcast the music and the program that it's timed to over the radio so you can tune into your radio and you can hear the announcement s and you can hear the music during the display,” said Minot Fireworks Association President, Adam Dyess.

You can donate to the show by visiting the groups GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2020minotfireworks