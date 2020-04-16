Minot Firefighter testing pushed back to September

The Minot Fire Department announced Thursday it would be rescheduling firefighter testing amid COVID-19 concerns.

Testing will now go from May 7th and 8th to sometime in September.

The application deadline has also been extended from April 30 to August 27 at 4.p.m.

You can fill out an application online at www.minotnd.org/173/Fire-Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Lonnie Sather said the final testing dates are expected to be chosen this summer.

"We moved it back to September, to assure that this current situation is hopefully over. I would say the second or third week in September is likely the date. We will make that decision probably by late July or early August,” Sather said.

Sather also said testing is a two day process, and that they will announce the new dates as soon as they are chosen.

