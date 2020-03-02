Minot Fire: apartment blaze classified as "undetermined", arson ruled out

The cause of an overnight fire that destroyed an historic apartment building in downtown Minot last Wednesday, displacing dozens of people, has been classified as “undetermined,” according to Minot Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel.

Investigators have ruled out arson as a cause for the fire, according to a spokesperson for the city of Minot.

The Feb. 26 fire destroyed the Halls Apartments, a structure built in 1916.

Investigators say the fire started in a first-floor apartment and spread to other sections.

The city says the building has been deemed unsafe, but has been secured, and turned over to the property owner.

Investigators say 26 of the building’s 28 units were occupied, and all occupants made it out safely.

Six firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

Those interested in supporting the residents displaced by the fire can search “The Halls Resident Recovery Connection” on Facebook or contact the YWCA Minot.