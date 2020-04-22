Minot DJ brings entertainment online during pandemic

A Minot DJ entertainment service is bringing the party online to keep spirits high during social distancing.

Dave Turnbull with DMI Entertainment says he's hosted Zoom parties for the last four weeks so viewers can still have fun while at home.

"I wanted to make sure that we were trying to still provide like at least to remind people that we're still out there... also just trying to still have some fun while we're still in our houses and entertaining the people out there. Once we get back to business, hopefully we can be out there entertaining everybody," Turnbull said.

The parties are free to join, and tips are appreciated. You can check out the DMI Entertainment Facebook page to see when Turnbull is live next.

