Minot City leaders are planning to tour potential locations for the new City Hall.

At the city council meeting early this week, City Manager Tom Barry announced that the aldermen and mayor will visit the Big M building and the old Wells Fargo building next Monday.

Both locations are top contenders for the new city hall building.

The "M" building would cost almost $18 million to renovate and the Wells Fargo building about half that, according to city leaders.