Minot City Council to hold special meeting Monday on hostile work environment accusations

The Minot City Council will hold a special meeting Monday at 12 p.m. to discuss accusations of a hostile work environment.

According to an agenda sent out by the city, the council will receive an outside counsel's investigations into the accusations, and consider recommendations of the independent counsel report, "including the employment status of the city manager."

The meetings are closed to public attendance due to the COVID-19 health emergency, though members of the public can submit questions on the meeting on the City of Minot website.