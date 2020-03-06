Minot City Council prepares for census

Census time in the Magic City is less than a month away. That's why community leaders gathered Friday to discuss how to get the most out of the process.

“Please take those banners with you. It is important that they get to the community. It is important that they get out to the community,” Brian Billingsley, chairmen of the Minot complete count committee of the Minot U.S. Census, told volunteers.

There will be at least a dozen census registration locations around town, including a few permanent stands at businesses and nonprofits such as the Minot Public Library and the Souris Valley United Way.

“In my partnerships with the homeless coalition and community action housing authority, you know, we can touch a lot of those folks that normally would maybe get bypassed and not counted,” Rich Berg, executive director of the Souris Valley United Way, said.

Minot city leaders said that if the city reaches the 50,000-count mark they will be entitled to more federal aid.

“SNAP programs, Head Start and things like that, the school districts also benefit,” Lisa Olson, Minot City Council member, said.

Roughly 20 volunteers have already signed up to help run kiosks.

The chairmen of the complete count for the Minot U.S. Census said the process is quick and easy.

“It takes about 10 minutes. It depends on how many people live in the home, so somebody who is single should only take them a few minutes. If someone has four or five children it may take longer,” Billingsley said.

It's not too late to sign up to volunteer at a kiosk. April 1 is the official Census day. Anyone living in Minot on or before that date should be counted in the U.S. Census, as well as, any person who has lived in Minot at least six months and one day. This includes college students, military, and other professions that require travel.

