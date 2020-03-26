Minot City Council opens up childcare options for first responders during COVID-19

The Minot City Council has pushed through efforts to fund childcare for first responders, in the wake of COVID-19, during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

The council voted to approve amending the 2020 budget to allocate $40,000 to fund childcare for emergency personnel at four locations—Edison Elementary, Lewis & Clark Elementary, Magic City Campus, and The Learning Tree Center.

The declaration applies to police and sheriff’s personnel, firefighters, water and wastewater employees who are essential personnel, and medical providers also identified as essential.

More information can be found in the link attached to this story.