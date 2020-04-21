Minot City Council narrowly votes to move forward with financing new city hall location

Monday night Minot City Council voted to move forward with financing a new location for city hall. But, the vote was close, and the aldermen were torn on whether to pursue the project right now.

The old Wells Fargo building could be the site of Minot's next city hall, but aldermen were divided on whether now was the right time to pursue the project.

Some council members said it would be prudent for the city to conserve funds in the middle of a global pandemic.

"In good conscious given how volatile the financial situation, the economy, the coronavirus I just can't see making that commitment of city funds at this point," said alderman Stephan Podrygula.

Roughly $4 million of the renovation cost would come from national disaster resilience fund, and about $8 million dollars of the cost would come from the city.

Residents also voiced their concerns to the council.

One constituent said, "If we can't afford a fire station, how on earth can you justify city hall,"

"I'm going to vote in favor of this because I don't expect a good time," said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

The council decided to move forward with the new city hall in a narrow 4 to 3 vote. Those who voted in favor agreed that now that they have all the facts on the site, it is time to move forward on relocating city hall.

"I didn't want to get more information just so I can maybe not go with this site. I wanted to have all the information, we have all the information now," said alderman Paul Pitner.

A spokesperson for the city tells us that the vote authorizes the city to make an offer on the property.