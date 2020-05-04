Minot City Council debates putting disclaimers on fired city manager's employee evals

The Minot City Council debated whether or not to include a disclaimer on city employee evaluations done by the now-former city manager Tom Barry at its regular meeting Monday night.

The issue came to light after an independent counsel showed there was a hostile work environment among city staff, which resulted in disparate treatment of employees, and lower scoring in 2019 employee evaluations that was "retributive and retaliatory."

Some aldermen said that a disclaimer should be included on the evaluations to reflect that they might have been done with bias.

Others felt that employees should request a disclaimer so that anyone with a positive evaluation would not be impacted.

“I don't think it's a good idea to have to put people in the position of having to request something like this be put in their file. I think we have serious enough concerns about the objectivity and reliability with those ratings many I think are worse than they should have been but it’s possible some were better than they should have been,” said Minot Alderman Stephan Podrygula.

The motion passed unanimously to include the disclaimer at the request of employees.