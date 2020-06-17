Minot City Council debate term limits for aldermen

The Minot City Council could be seeing more turnover in future elections.

That's because aldermen have begun discussing whether to implement term limits.

During open discussion, exiting alderman Shannon Straight proposed a shorter term limit for future members of the council.

“I think we can do better to build public trust for citizen engagement and that's why I feel term limits is a good local step,” said Straight.

Some aldermen agreed saying that it could encourage more Minot residents to participate in city government.

“Get people engage in the process engaged in the decisions that are made, engaged in the direction of our community, I'm all for it,” said council member Paul Pitner.

Aldermen Lisa Olson and Mark Jantzer have both served at least 10 years on the council already.

Olson said that in her research, shorter terms could lead to less minorities and women being elected.

"I would like to see a little more diversity. I just feel that this would be a road block or a stumbling block for either women or minorities being encouraged to run," said Olson.

The council ultimately decided to do research into Fargo's term limits.

They have a three consecutive four-year term limit.

The aldermen will continue discussion on this item at a meeting in August.

